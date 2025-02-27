Former Riverside High School swim coach charged with 34 counts of sexual assault, police say

By Christiana Cates

BEAVER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A former swim coach with the Riverside School District has been charged with 34 counts of sexual assault, according to the North Sewickley Township Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as Alaina Marshall.

According to a criminal complaint, Beaver County detectives reached out to North Sewickley police on February 16 about a call, a ChildLine, that indicated a student on the Riverside swim team was in a sexual relationship with Marshall.

North Sewickley police got in contact with the parents about their son involved in a possible sexual relationship with Marshall and reached out to the student on February 18, the same day his parents were contacted.

In the criminal complaint, the student revealed he had broken up with his girlfriend in 2023 and would talk to Marshall about it. Communication between Marshall and the student progressed and became sexual in nature during his sophomore year when he was 16 years old.

He had intercourse with Marshall at another high school in the area for a club swim.

The student indicated they engaged in sexual activities at least five more times after the first incident, all of them happening at the Riverside pool area.

The student was aware Marshall was engaged and they may have had sexual intercourse ten times in late 2023 and 17 times during his junior year in 2023-2024.

During the summer months of 2024, he revealed the sexual encounters happened every day when he and Marshall would lifeguard at the Riverside pool and would engage with another after the pool closed.

North Sewickley police confiscated both Marshall and the student’s devices.

In a public statement on the district website, the Riverside School District said the employee was fired after allegedly being involved in an incident with a student-athlete.

Marshall was taken to the Beaver County Prison on February 26 and a $250,000 bail was set. Marshall was unable to post bail.

Marshall is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 7.

