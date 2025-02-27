Homeowner shoots trespasser who refused to leave his property

By Veronica Flores-Herrera

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A homeowner shot a 41-year-old man he found in his yard just before 4:30 a.m.

The incident happened at a home on the 900 block of Airline Road near Gollihar Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old Hispanic man with gunshot wounds in the front yard. He was rushed to a local hospital by medics.

The homeowner told officers he found the man in his back yard and then, the man went to the front yard. The homeowner gave commands to the trespasser. The homeowner said because he feared for his safety, he fired at the trespasser several times.

At last report, the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made during this incident. Corpus Christi Police said this is an ongoing investigation and they plan to present their findings to the District Attorney’s office for review.

