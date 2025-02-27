‘I can’t fork out $20 every time’: Hilton Head beachgoers react to new parking fees

By Lydia Blackstone

Click here for updates on this story

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina (WJCL) — As warmer weather approaches, more people are expected to head to the beach, but those planning to park on Hilton Head Island will face higher fees beginning March 1.

The new fees, which are already causing a stir among locals, include a $20 flat rate on weekends for parking at all public beaches but Coligny. Weekdays will see a $3 per hour charge, capped at $15.

Brenna Potter, a Bluffton resident who commutes to Hilton Head Island for work, expressed frustration with the new fees, calling the beach a public space for all to enjoy. “It should be like a public happy place for everybody to spend their time and not have to spend even more money, especially in this economy,” Potter said.

While there will be some relief for residents, who can apply online for two parking passes per home.

The changes are raising concerns among students and tourists. Rosey, a USC Beaufort student, said that paying $20 for a weekend visit to the beach is unaffordable for many. “I can’t fork out $20 every time I want to come for the weekend,” she said.

Tourism is a key economic driver for Hilton Head Island, and some residents worry the new fees could discourage visitors and harm local businesses.

“It could also deter a lot of those tourists from coming and spending their money,” Potter added.

For those who don’t pay the parking fees, fines can reach up to $500. Town officials declined our request on the matter at the moment.

The new fees will begin on March 1.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.