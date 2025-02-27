‘I could’ve died’: Massachusetts woman hit in face by battery while driving on Florida highway

By Jennifer Peñate, Imani Clement

WAREHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Imagine driving on the highway when suddenly a power tool battery comes flying through your windshield, hitting you in the face.

This became a reality for one Onset, Massachusetts, woman who says she is lucky to be alive.

Chynna Higgins was left with a black and blue eye, 11 stitches, and a story to tell after a hefty power tool battery crashed through her windshield, landed on her dashboard, and then hit her in the face.

Last week, Higgins was driving from Massachusetts to Florida for a family vacation to Disney World.

With less than an hour left in the trip, the unexpected happened.

“All of a sudden I heard it and it didn’t register, you know, it hit, and then I grabbed my kids’ father and then all of a sudden I see my eye is bleeding,” Higgins said.

Higgins said she thought it was a rock until she saw a 7-inch battery on her lap.

With her two children terrified in the backseat, Higgins was able to pull over to wait for help.

She said she didn’t know where the battery came from but thought it may have flown from a truck bed.

As a landscaper, she’s used to driving trucks filled with tools and hopes this serves as a reminder to secure anything in the back.

“I could’ve died is the scary thing. Like I said, my guardian angels need a raise because this is crazy,” Higgins said.

Despite the hospital detour, Higgins made it to Disney World for the magical experience they would never forget.

“Their smiles on their faces were just everything. It didn’t matter the traumatic morning,” Higgins said. “We’re still here, we had a great time. It could’ve been a way different outcome, and I’m more than grateful that it wasn’t.”

