In-flight chat helps recover illegally collected wildlife taxidermy from CA homes

By KGO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A simple conversation on a plane turned into huge investigation that led to a trove of illegal taxidermized animals in the Bay Area.

Two officers from California Department of Fish and Wildlife were flying back from training when they struck up a conversation with a couple discussing hunting.

The couple gradually revealed having a family member with a huge trophy room in Napa County of various animals from mountain lions to even a wolverine.

Both are protected species.

The couple also had a large collection of illegally collected animals at a home in Butte County.

The couple and their relative were charged with poaching crimes and had to pay fines.

