Kentucky resident diagnosed with measles, the first confirmed case in the state since 2023

By Rosemary Kelley

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WLEX) — A case of the measles, a highly contagious virus that impacts the respiratory system, has been confirmed in a Kentucky resident, health officials announced Wednesday. The announcement comes as measles is on the rise globally and an ongoing outbreak continues in Texas.

According to a release, the resident had recently traveled internationally “to an area with ongoing measles transmission.”

Officials are working to contact individuals the person may have had contact with, including those who may have visited the Frankfort location of Planet Fitness on Monday, Feb. 17 between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Measles can spread through air, surviving for up to two hours after an infected individual leaves.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Fortunately, measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and effective. Vaccines are an essential tool to keep children and adults safe and healthy.”

Early symptoms begin 8-12 days after exposure, and typically include a high fever, runny nose, and red and watery eyes. The rash characteristic to the virus appear three to five days after initial symptoms, typically starting on the face.

Those who have been exposed to measles and are unvaccinated should quarantine for 21 days after exposure. The measles vaccine is administered to children in two doses, and only 90% of Kentucky’s kindergartens have received the vaccine, lower than the national average.

Kentucky’s last confirmed case of measles was in February 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.