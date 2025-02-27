Mother gifted new home after losing 2 children to apparent hypothermia: “I think it’s wonderful”

By Gino Vicci

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit mother who lost her two children to apparent hypothermia while living in a van has been gifted a new home.

Tateona Williams has been living in a shelter for the past few weeks. On Wednesday, the city of Detroit and the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries provided a home for free for a year.

“I love the house. I think it’s wonderful. I like it and I think it’s wonderful,” Williams told CBS News Detroit. “It actually means a lot. It’s a lot I’m going through right now, so this makes me happy because I was sad today. I have been having a rough day all day today.”

Williams says she thinks about her two children every day — 9-year-old Darnell and 2-year-old Amillah.

Chad Audi, president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, decided to coordinate with the city to provide the home with furniture and food.

“We were saddened today after hearing about what happened and we decided to put things into action and not talk about it,” Audi said. “We prepared this house that we own at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. We had to fix it. prep it, furnish it and then give them a good start so they don’t have to go one day without food or being outside at all anymore.”

Deputy Mayor Melia Howard, alongside police commissioners Daryl Woods and Tamara Smith and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, gave Williams a good start with a blessing and a prayer once she got the keys to her new home.

It’s something she says she is forever grateful for.

“I am really happy. it might not look like it but I am, so I really appreciate everything everybody has done for me here,” she said.

