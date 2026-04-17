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Local Forecast

Breezy today with warming into the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 5:56 AM

The Valley is surrounded by Wind Advisories this morning, all of which will expire by this evening. Expect winds in the 25 m.p.h. range today, but those winds ease into the afternoon.

Those winds start to relax after lunchtime, and should be a great deal calmer by tonight.

Temps are cooler than normal today, but we warm up as soon as tomorrow.

This afternoon, anticipate highs in the lower 80s.

By tomorrow, we're looking at lower 90s, and highs will hover in that range through Monday.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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