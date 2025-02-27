Sixth-grade student charged with threat of terrorism for Perry school shooting threat

By KCCI Staff

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Perry sixth grader is charged with threat of terrorism after making a threat to “shoot up the school,” according to police.

Perry police received a call Tuesday night from a parent whose child overheard the threat. It was at Perry Elementary after classes were dismissed for the day.

Officers say the student didn’t have access to any guns at home, and there is no threat. The student admitted to making the comments but said they were joking.

The same student made a similar threat in December 2024, police say. The student is charged with threat of terrorism, a class D felony, and will be referred to Dallas County Juvenile Court Services.

There have been at least a couple of threats toward the Perry school district since the deadly school shooting last January.

