Video shows married couple stealing boots in theft ring targeting western-style stores in North Texas

By ShaCamree Gowdy

NORTH TEXAS (KTVT) — A husband-and-wife duo is out on bond following their arrests for allegedly operating a retail theft ring that targeted western-style clothing and boot stores in North Texas.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to multiple theft reports at the Boot Barn located in the 7600 block of Interstate Highway 30 service road over the past several weeks, according to a news release. Store surveillance video showed a man and woman jointly committing the thefts.

The female suspect – identified as 47-year-old Melissa Marez – would point out specific pairs of boots and the male suspect – 57-year-old Valentine Cardenas – would hide them inside his pants and walk out of the store, the news release states. In some cases, Cardenas hid up to four pairs of boots.

On Feb. 16, the suspects committed two thefts within five mintues of each other. Police said Cardenas stole eight pairs of boots during two separate trips inside the store, resulting in a total loss of $3,799.92 (before tax) that day.

A responding patrol officer obtained the couple’s license plate number and shared it with the detective assigned to the case, who secured a felony theft warrant for both suspects.

On Feb. 22, Cardenas, with a shaved beard, returned to the Boot Barn and stole boots worth $1,074.98, the news release states.

The following day, both suspects returned to the store, but employees recognized them and contacted the police. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

On Feb. 25, detectives used license plate reader technology to track the suspects’ vehicle to a motel on Sandshell Drive in northwest Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth and White Settlement police departments collaborated and took both suspects into custody without incident. They were later released on bond from the Tarrant County Jail.

Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and motel room, recovering multiple pairs of boots, ball caps and clothing believed to belong to Boot Barn and Cavender’s Boot City, the news release states.

The value of stolen property from the three offenses in White Settlement was $4,875, police said.

White Settlement police charged Cardenas with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property valued under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, both state jail felonies.

He also faces property theft charges under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions with the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the news release states.

Marez is charged by the White Settlement Police Department with theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.

Detectives are working with local law enforcement agencies to link additional offenses and charges to the suspects. They have not ruled out charging other family members possibly involved in the theft ring, potentially selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook Marketplace, the news release states.

