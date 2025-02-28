8th grader who sat for Pledge of Allegiance says teacher told her, ‘you should go back to your country.’

By Sarah Michals , Matt Dale

PLYMOUTH, Michigan (WXYZ) — Fourteen-year-old Danielle Khalaf said that an experience with her teacher at East Middle School in Plymouth has made 8th grade an anxious experience for her.

She said that it started on January 10, when the Pledge of Allegiance started playing over school speakers.

“I decided I wanted to sit down because I didn’t feel comfortable standing because of what’s happening in Palestine,” said Danielle. “After the Pledge was over the teacher addressed the class and said that anyone that was sitting down was being very disrespectful to soldiers, to America.”

Danielle said that after class, she went to the teacher to explain why she was sitting, but says the teacher spoke over her continuously, ultimately saying; “Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don’t like it, you should go back to [your] country.”

“I was sobbing, and I ran out of the room crying,” said Danielle.

She said that she ran into a different teacher and then went to the counselor’s office.

Her father Jacob Khalaf said that they have since learned that the teacher admitted to the statement.

“Their only solution was to put my daughter in a different class as opposed to doing anything with the teacher; they wouldn’t tell us what type of disciplinary action, if any, was taken,” said Jacob.

7 News Detroit reached out to Plymouth-Canton Schools. They issued this statement:

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We want to be clear that discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously. P-CCS remains committed to fostering an environment where all students, staff, and community members feel safe, respected, and valued.

The district became aware of this incident after it occurred. As with all complaints, an investigation was conducted, and appropriate action was taken in alignment with district policies and procedures. Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share specific details regarding the employee involved. To support those affected, the district facilitated restorative practices between the teacher and students to address any harm and foster understanding.

The Arab American Civil Rights League, or ACRL, held a press conference Thursday to address Danielle’s story.

Executive Director for the ACRL, Mariam Charara, said, “Based on what Danielle is letting us know, is that the administration had restorative practice in the classroom with the teacher and the other students, but the only student who was not in the classroom was Danielle herself.”

The ACRL said they sent a letter to the school, demanding they take action, and the claim the school has not.

According to the ACRL, Danielle’s story is a direct violation of her First Amendment right, and they’ve filed a formal complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

They say that if the district does not take action, they will file a lawsuit.

“I think the teacher needs to be removed,” said Jacob.

“It was traumatizing, it hurt, and I know she could do that to other people,” said Danielle.

