Chimp Haven welcomes first of Alamogordo Primate Facility chimps

By KTBS Staff

KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, has welcomed 10 chimpanzees from the Alamogordo Primate Facility in New Mexico, following the National Institutes of Health’s decision in late 2024 to retire the remaining chimps from its site at APF to sanctuary.

Their arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter as they transition to a sanctuary retirement designed specifically for former research chimps, complete with expert care and novel experiences, including new living spaces and large social groups.

Faylene, Nickel, Olivia, Al, Kamaka, BC, JD, Sherril, Tillina, and Pearl, aged 38 to 54, were transported by a veterinarian team, traveling with fleece-lined blankets and other comforts to ease their transition. They were welcomed at Chimp Haven, where they’ve begun settling in.

The sanctuary, located on 200 acres in Keithville, is specially designed to provide many of the experiences the chimps would have in the wild while also meeting their unique physical, social and psychological needs. As Chimp Haven welcomes the 10 new arrivals and prepares for the remaining APF chimps to join them this year, work is underway to expand the sanctuary’s capacity to accommodate the arriving chimps. More than $5.6 million has been donated by supporters, including a $4 million lead gift established in 2024 from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation and the support from Grace Charitable Foundation, the American Anti-Vivisection Society, and others, which will fund new indoor and outdoor living spaces for the Alamogordo chimps long-term.

“Ensuring these chimps live their remaining years in the most humane environment possible is the right thing to do for the captive chimpanzee population,” said Wallis Annenberg, president, chairman and CEO of the Annenberg Foundation. “We have long supported the extraordinary work at Chimp Haven, a proven partner that provides a peaceful sanctuary for so many animals who have endured on our behalf and we look forward to this new chapter.”

“This milestone marks the beginning of a long-anticipated journey as the Alamogordo chimpanzees transition to Chimp Haven and a life filled with care, companionship, and the freedom to explore expansive, naturalistic habitats,” said Rana Smith, president and CEO of Chimp Haven. “Our team is honored to provide these incredible individuals with what we call the Chimp Life – where every day is designed for them to thrive.” The new arrivals bring a lively mix of personalities. Faylene wasted no time making herself comfortable with new groupmates Nickel and Olivia. While Nickel carries a gentle, grandmotherly presence and prefers grooming over play, Olivia surprises with her playful energy despite her serious expression. Faylene enjoys attention, but on her own terms — she quickly made it clear that grooming was a top priority. Al seeks interaction at every opportunity, while Kamaka, more reserved, prefers to wait for a good meal before warming up to new faces. Their fellow retirees, BC, JD, Sherril, Tillina and Pearl arrived soon after and are doing well. Their early days at the sanctuary have been filled with curiosity, stomping, and playing as they begin to form bonds in their new home, the staff said. Chimp Haven will welcome more retirees from Alamogordo Primate Facility later this spring. Throughout 2025, the sanctuary will also mark its 30th anniversary by highlighting significant milestones over the last 30 years through special events, stories and reflections. To learn more about Chimp Haven’s legacy and mission, visit chimphaven.org.

