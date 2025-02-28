Firefighters attacked by man who jumped onto fire engine

By Chelsea Hylton

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority were attacked by a man who jumped onto their fire engine in Buena Park Thursday night.

Buena Park police are investigating the incident that took place around 7 p.m. on the 6000 block of Knott Avenue.

The OCFA said a man got in front of the fire engine before jumping onto it and becoming physically aggressive with the firefighters.

The police were called to the scene, and three firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They were later released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.