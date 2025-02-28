Five days after explosion, recovery efforts continue in Hutchinson

By Kate Devine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) — Recovery efforts are still underway five days after a gas explosion destroyed Steffan’s Auto Parts in Hutchinson. City officials say they are working quickly to restore services and reopen businesses affected by the blast.

Main Street to Avenue D and north of Avenue F is still closed off as well as Walnut to Washington.

Brian Clennan, Hutchinson’s Director of Public Works, said there is no exact timeline for when Main Street will reopen. Crews are continuing to secure gas lines and complete necessary repairs.

Kansas Gas Service says crews have restored natural gas to most customers, and have completed installing a new ten-inch natural gas main.

“Kansas Gas is still working, and once they’ve finished securing the gas line, we’ll be able to begin restoring services,” Clennan said.

Evergy reported that about 20 customers are still without power but emphasized that crews are working closely with gas services to prevent further interruptions.

Fire Chief Steven Beer confirmed that as of 1:00 p.m. Monday, the fire department completed its operations, which had been on standby to support gas services.

Business owners in the area are facing ongoing challenges. Roman Turner, who works at Gun Bros, said his business had to close Saturday due to the evacuation but reopened Monday after the evacuation zone was reduced.

“We were just told we could get back in because they minimized the evacuation zone, so we just started working again,” Turner said.

However, some business owners remain frustrated. Mayor Stacy Goss acknowledged the ongoing concerns from local residents and businesses.

“As a mayor and a resident, I understand the frustration. Business owners are still waiting for clear answers from Kansas Gas on when they can return to their buildings and fully resume operations,” Goss said. “Some businesses are shuttered, and people are going without paychecks.”

Goss also emphasized the emotional toll the evacuation has taken on those affected.

“Evacuating a building, leaving behind personal belongings and vehicles, can be incredibly stressful and frustrating,” she said.

Officials stress that coordination between the city, first responders, and utility companies is essential to restoring services and getting businesses back to full operation.

