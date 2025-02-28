By Francis Page, Jr.

February 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s Hospitality Boom: A Record-Breaking Year for Conventions, Tourism, and Economic Growth By Francis Page, Jr.

Houston is on fire—economically speaking—and the numbers don’t lie! The city’s hospitality sector just crushed records left and right in 2024, making it one of the most exciting times for Houston’s booming tourism industry. From record hotel bookings to unprecedented air travel traffic, Space City is proving why it’s not just a great place to visit—it’s the place to be.

Houston’s Hospitality Sector: Bigger and Better Than Ever Last year, Houston saw more than 54 million visitors—a 6% jump from 2023 and an incredible 10% increase over pre-pandemic 2019 levels. These figures aren’t just impressive; they’re a testament to the city’s growing appeal as a premier destination for business, conventions, and leisure travel. Houston First Corporation, the city’s destination marketing powerhouse, has been instrumental in pushing Houston to new heights. Mayor John Whitmire couldn’t be prouder: “These efforts to promote Houston and attract conventions and tourists benefit all Houstonians by generating spending and commerce, which ultimately creates jobs in our community.” And he’s absolutely right. The hospitality industry isn’t just about great hotels and world-class events; it’s about job creation and economic empowerment.

Convention Sales Hit New Heights The convention business in Houston is booming like never before. In 2024 alone, Houston First booked a record-breaking 759 future meetings, translating into nearly 862,000 room nights—a 25% increase over 2023 and surpassing the previous record set in 2019. Meanwhile, 740,000 room nights were utilized for meetings and events hosted last year, another milestone proving Houston’s rise as a top-tier convention city. The energy is palpable, and as Houston First CEO Michael Heckman put it: “Our strategies are laser-focused on driving business for the hospitality sector and elevating Houston’s economy. These numbers are proof of those efforts.”

Houston Hotels & Airports Reach New Peaks Houston’s hotel industry had a blockbuster year:

• More than 25 million hotel room nights booked (+8.2% from 2023) • Occupancy rates up 7.7% • Revenue per available room (RevPAR) skyrocketed 15% • Overall hotel revenue climbed 15.5%, shattering previous records

And it wasn’t just hotels breaking records—Houston’s airports had their busiest year ever! • 63 million travelers passed through Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airports • Passenger traffic surged 5% over 2023, with Hobby seeing a strong 5.1% jump • Peak holiday travel seasons smashed records, further cementing Houston’s status as a global travel hub

Jobs, Jobs, and More Jobs! With the hospitality industry employing over 362,000 people—and another 7,600 jobs expected to be added in 2025—Houston’s tourism sector is proving to be a major economic driver. From hotels and restaurants to arts and entertainment, this booming industry is shaping Houston’s future and creating opportunities for its residents.

Marketing Houston to the World It takes a serious PR game to keep a city like Houston top of mind, and Houston First delivered in a big way in 2024: • 114 journalists visited, leading to an astonishing 715 media stories (+60% from 2023) • The VisitHouston.com website attracted 5.9 million visitors (+12%) • 35 digital influencers from the U.S. and Mexico reached a whopping 50 million people

Houston’s global marketing game is stronger than ever, and the results speak for themselves.

Looking Ahead: Even Bigger Things in 2025 Houston is already kicking off 2025 with a bang! The city hosted the PCMA Convening Leaders conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center, welcoming nearly 4,000 meeting planners and industry leaders—potentially generating $200 million in new business!

And there’s more on the horizon: • The IAEE Expo! Expo! in December will bring 2,000 global exhibition professionals to town. • Several new hotels and cultural centers are set to open, further enhancing the city’s appeal. • With a robust economy and a packed event calendar, 2025 is set to be another record-breaking year.

Houston’s Bright Future Houston’s dynamic culture, world-class events, thriving culinary scene, and rich arts community make it a must-visit destination. Houston First Corporation is ensuring the world sees our city’s brilliance, and the results are undeniable.

Houston Style Magazine readers, so, whether you’re a convention planner, a business traveler, or just looking for an exciting getaway, Houston is where you need to be. And if 2024 is any indication, the best is yet to come!

