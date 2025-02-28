Law enforcement leads the way at procession for fallen State Trooper Kyle McAcy

By Pete Cuddihy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Ahead of the funeral service in Ralston, trooper Kyle McAcy’s casket was escorted from the Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home to the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. That procession included more than 75 law enforcement vehicles from several agencies.

Motorcycles led the procession, taking fallen state patrol officer Kyle McAcy to his funeral service.

For Chad Boyer, the procession “brought back a lot of memories. And it was extremely difficult, you know, that. I know I wasn’t the only one wiping away tears when they came past.”

The procession was a reminder for Boyer of his friend Lieutenant Raymond Higgins of the Papillion Police Department, who passed away back in 2021.

But he emphasized that the support at this procession was incredible, saying, “The overwhelming outpouring of support from the community was just a great, great thing.”

Battalion Chief Charlie Oborny spoke about the risks of working in law enforcement, saying “our family knows, we put our lives on the line pretty much every day, a constant fire. So we want to make sure we watch out for each other, trying to stay safe as we can. But we’re here to help the community and make sure that they’re safe as well too.”

Showing that the brotherhood of law enforcement goes past state lines, Captain Lance Rogers of the Nebraska State Patrol spoke about how officers came from around the nation, saying “hundreds, you know, of troops of officers from not just Nebraska, but I’ve seen patches from several states, regional areas across the country coming in today to show their support.”

State trooper Kyle McAcy left an impact on not only the Nebraska community but law enforcement all over the country. He was honored today as a hero.

