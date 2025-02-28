Police seek owner of dog found in park in frigid conditions

By Veronica Haynes, Peter Eliopoulos

Click here for updates on this story

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Wellesley, Massachusetts, police are trying to find the owner of a dog that was found alone in a park in frigid conditions. It is unclear if the dog is lost or was abandoned.

The dog — a young male pit bull — was captured Tuesday in the area of Cedar Street and Ouellet Park. Witnesses reported seeing the dog in the area since Thursday.

The dog has salt and ice burns to its paws and other parts of its body from sitting on the frozen snow, police said. The dog was also emaciated and covered in feces, police said.

“The pads on the dog and ears had obviously seen some ice and snow exposure for a prolonged period of time, kind of confirming the dog has been out for a bit,” Wellesley Officer Tana DiCenso said.

The dog, now nicknamed Chicken, was found with a collar and leash, is very friendly and responds to commands, police said.

“The dog had a collar, a leash, no identification tags, no one has since come forward to claim the dog,” DiCenso said.

The dog was taken to a local vet. After an evaluation, it was determined that the dog is less than a year old. It does not have a microchip.

“It just really gets to you because you just picture your dogs, you try to answer some questions and figure out exactly what this dog’s been through. Who is responsible for it?” DiCenso said.

Police are trying to reunite the dog with its family if he is lost, or investigate the possibility of animal cruelty charges if the dog was abandoned.

The dog is now with Pittie Love Rescue, a local pit bull rescue group, and undergoing a mandatory 14-day hold before foster or adoption can be considered.

“It’s infuriating, and unfortunately, it’s a story that we see quite frequently,” Katie Eaton of Pittie Love Rescue said.

In the event an owner doesn’t come forward, she working to find Chicken a foster, and eventually a forever home.

“Regardless of where he is at, the end game is just to find him the best forever home that he can possibly have,” Eaton said.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to contact Wellesley police at 781-235-1212 or email DiCenso at gdicenso@wellesleyma.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.