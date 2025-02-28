Technical rescue carried out for 2 trapped construction workers

By JT Moodee Lockman

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — Two construction workers became trapped in Catonsville Friday afternoon, prompting a technical rescue, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Officials said crews responded to the 500 block of Academy Road around 11:45 a.m. for a trench rescue.

Fire officials are expected to share an update on the rescue this afternoon.

Similar rescue efforts

Fire crews carried out a similar rescue effort in early February, removing a man and a child from icy water at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. Both were stable when they were transported to a hospital.

In October 2024, a man was rescued a day after falling 30 feet into a well in Catonsville. Crews were able to pull the man out after he had spent almost 24 hours in the confined space. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.