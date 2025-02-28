Two teen bicyclists arrested for brutal beating on West LA street

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — Police arrested two bicyclists allegedly part of the mob of teens who brutally beat a man on a West Los Angeles street.

A video of the teenagers punching and kicking the man in the middle of the street surfaced on social media on Feb. 22. The mob attacked the man on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and McCarthy Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 25 teenage boys, all believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, attacked the man after he confronted them for allegedly vandalizing his car. By the time officers arrived, the group had feld southbound on Carrillo Drive after witnesses attempted to intervene, police said.

“It was extremely violent, they didn’t care about his life. You could tell,” said witness Dimitri Kermani. “They were kicking him in the head, they were kicking him in the body. They had absolutely no sympathy whatsoever for this victim and it was completely unprovoked.”

The man, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries in the attack and declined transport to the hospital. KCAL News spoke with the victim’s aunt on Monday, who said that the 27-year-old is still recovering from injuries to his head and face.

“Violence has no place in our neighborhoods, and those responsible must be held accountable,” said Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the area.

The two teenagers have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to Yaroslavsky’s office.

