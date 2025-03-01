Two puppies found tied to tree in Dedham will be available for adoption

By WBZ News Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two puppies were found tied to a tree outside the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Dedham campus earlier this month, prompting the league to remind owners to ask if they need help keeping pets out of shelters.

4-month-old puppies found

The ARL said the 4-month-old supplies were found on February 12 at the Nobles and Greenough School, next door to the ARL, by Dedham Animal Control. The male and female mastiff-type dogs were found in good condition with clean coats, trimmed nails and matching leashes and collars. Authorities say they do no believe there was malicious intent involved.

Getting help

“ARL realizes many pet owners are struggling, and we want the public to know that ARL is a resource,” stated Dr. Edward Schettino, ARL rresident and CEO. “Through community-based programs and services and reinvesting in the City of Boston to rebuild our animal care and adoption center, ARL’s goal is make every effort to help keep pets in homes and out of shelters …”

However, the ARL said, if an owner must surrender a pet, the shelter said they should bring the animal into the shelter.

“If surrender is the option, we do encourage you just to reach out, bring your animals to us, so we can help you through that process,” said Mike DeFina, of the ARL.

The puppies – Sid and Poppy – will be available for adoption at ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

