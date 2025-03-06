$720K worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Merced County, CHP says
By KFSN Staff
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — The California Highway Patrol seized more than 20 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $720,000 during a traffic stop in Merced County.
Following a traffic violation on Interstate 5, a Ford F-150 was further searched after CHP K9 Shei detected an odor of narcotics.
Officers later found the drugs in a secret compartment inside the roof of the truck.
66-year-old James Churn was arrested and later booked into the Merced County Jail.
