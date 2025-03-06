Dog missing for a week rescued after found tangled in a tree along Florida river

By Dacia Johnson

CLARKSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — A dog missing for a week was rescued after being tangled in a tree in the Withlacoochee River over the weekend, Sumter County Animal Services said in a news release.

SCAS said it received multiple calls from boaters in the Jumper Creek Wildlife Management Area on March 2 about a dog, later identified as “Blackie,” who was spotted tangled in a tree, trapped by its collar and leash and unable to free itself from the water’s edge.

Animal Control Officer Amber Capps responded to the County Road 413 boat ramp in Lake Panasoffkee where she met one of the reporting citizens.

After multiple attempts to reach Blackie by land failed, Capps decided the only way to save him was by boat.

SCAS called on Sumter County Fire & EMS for support, and they responded with two watercraft.

The team was able to free him from the entangled leash.

Blackie was unharmed despite being missing for about a week, SCAS said. He was reunited with his very thankful family.

