‘Megalodon’ goldfish caught in Pennsylvania shows how pets released into the wild can become invasive species

By Madeline Bartos

Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A massive “megalodon” of a goldfish caught in Presque Isle, Pennsylvania, is a good reminder of why people shouldn’t release their pets into the wild, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.

The federal agency shared a photo of a gigantic goldfish, captioning it, “Your pet store goldfish after two years in the wild: ‘Call me Megalodon.'” The post went viral, with over 15,000 likes and nearly 5,000 shares on Facebook.

The fish was found during an electrofishing survey in Presque Isle on Lake Erie, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared it to raise awareness for Invasive Species Week.

“This goldfish isn’t supposed to be here. But someone released it, thinking they were being kind. Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades,” the agency said.

Why are goldfish considered an invasive species?

While your goldfish may look tiny now, without a tank limiting its size, the Fish and Wildlife Service says it can balloon into a “football-sized” invader.

The agency says a single goldfish released into the wild can grow to be up to 4 pounds. The bottom feeders stir up sediment, uproot plants and make the water murky, disrupting aquatic ecosystems and making it harder for native fish and plants to survive.

Goldfish also breed quickly, and since they don’t have natural predators in most North American waters, their populations can “explode,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says.

How do you get rid of a goldfish?

“By making good choices with your pets, you can help protect lakes, rivers, and wetlands from long-term damage,” the agency says on its website. “Releasing a pet to the wild is never the right thing. Most pets released to the wild do not survive, and many suffer before they die.”

If you don’t want your goldfish anymore, try rehoming it, returning it to a pet store or calling an aquarium or rescue group. The website Don’t Let It Loose helps owners find new homes for their pets.

