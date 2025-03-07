Big Bear nest faces winter storm, as pip watch continues on 3rd egg

By Julie Sharp

California (KCAL/KCBS) — A winter storm sweeping through the San Bernardino County Mountains has Jackie the bald eagle hunkered down in her snow-lined nest, as she keeps her babies warm.

The Big Bear Bald Eagle nest cam offers a glimpse into the life of the world-famous Jackie and Shadow, and the weather conditions they face high up in the pines.

According to the National Weather Service, Big Bear City, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Big Bear Lake, and Running Springs all expect heavy snow from Thursday through Friday. Over 1.25 inches of snow is expected in some places above 7,500 feet.

Wind is also expected, with gusts in the mountain areas as high as 60 mph.

As Jackie keeps her two eaglets warm, Friends of Big Bear Valley said Thursday morning that there is not a confirmed pip yet in the third egg. “We continue to wait and watch.”

Pipping is the crack in the shell as a bird begins to hatch. Jackie laid the first of three eggs this season on Jan. 22 and the other two came over the next few days.

On March 2, the first “pip” on one of the eggs appeared and by Tuesday morning, two fluffy chicks shared the nest with Jackie and Shadow.

“Mom and Dad have been doing a great job making sure both of their newly hatched chicks are fed well, staying warm and protected from the elements,” Friends of Big Bear Valley wrote on Facebook. So far, the eaglets have not been named.

Sandy Steers, biologist and executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley said that babies will be feeding on a nearly constant basis. She said it only takes 10 to 14 weeks for them to grow to over 3 feet tall.

