Chase suspect involved in violent crash with innocent driver at end of pursuit in South LA

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) — A police chase ended in a violent crash involving a suspect and an innocent driver Friday morning at an intersection in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, video from AIR7 showed.

Los Angeles Police Department vehicles were in pursuit of the reportedly stolen vehicle when it made its way through the intersection and was T-boned by another car. The first vehicle’s front bumper flew off due to the force of the impact.

The suspect, who did not appear to be seriously injured, exited the vehicle and immediately surrendered to police by lying down in the middle of the street.

The extent of the possible injuries to the occupants of the other car was unknown.

Details of how the pursuit originated earlier in the Culver City area were not immediately available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.