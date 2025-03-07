Cold case: Three charged in deadly home invasion

By Ed Weinstock

YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Three people are charged in a deadly 2019 shooting in York that happened during a home invasion robbery spree.

District Attorney Tim Barker said Thursday that Shandon Garner, 27, Anu-Malik Johnson, 26, and Jakeem Woodard, 26, are in custody.

The three were allegedly part of a group that called themselves ATM, short for Addicted to Money.

Barker said they are responsible for a series of home invasion robberies in August 2019 that targeted residences of people believed to have drugs, cash and firearms.

An incident in the 600 block of Front Street resulted in the killing of Edward Jarmond Jr.

Barker said Garner is charged with first-degree murder for pulling the trigger. Johnson and Woodard are charged with second-degree murder.

The three are also charged with attempted murder.

During a home invasion on Wallace Street, the three allegedly shot at the victim 35 times as he tried to run away. James McMillian Jr. was hit in the chest, arm and thigh.

