Feds: Turkish national accused of selling counterfeit goods at Ohio mall kiosks

DAYTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A man has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit items at a mall in Ohio.

Federal officials said 25-year-old Emre Teski, who’s a citizen of Turkey, came to the country illegally from Mexico in 2022.

Officials said Teski allegedly admitted to entering the country illegally by “crossing the international boundary without being inspected by an immigration officer at a designated Port of Entry.

Last January, Teski was set to be deported, but had appealed the decision and was allowed to have employment authorization while the appeal was pending.

During that time, federal officials allege Teski operated at kiosks selling counterfeit goods at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

According to charging documents, Teski sold fake soccer jerseys from teams like FC Barcelona, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, Manchester City and Arsenal.

They also allege Teski operated another kiosk that sold primarily oversized slippers that look like sneakers and included Nike and Air Jordan trademarks.

Teski allegedly sold an investigator counterfeit Nike slippers that illegally used the trademark Nike Swoosh. It is alleged that he also sold a counterfeit pink Messi jersey.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at the kiosks on Thursday where they found and seized several items that had confirmed or suspected counterfeit trademarks.

According to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, trafficking counterfeit goods is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

