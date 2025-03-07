‘I hope he suffers’: Oklahoma murder victim’s family reacts to guilty verdict

By Thomas Burnam

LE FLORE, Okla. (KHBS) — A federal jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma found Kendall Forrester guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Angie Barnes.

Forrester was convicted of first-degree murder as well as felony charges of using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Family members reported Barnes missing the night of Oct. 31, 2023. A few hours later, they found her body wrapped in plastic sheeting inside a hope chest in the back of her SUV.

The victim’s daughter, Natasha Barnes, says her mother suffered a stroke several years ago, and she is disabled and heavily reliant on Forrester. Despite that, she says her mother ended the 12-year relationship one week before she went missing.

“I want him to know that I hope he suffers,” Natasha Barnes said in an interview with 40/29. “I hope he … I hope you feel all the pain that she felt through the years. And you know, it’s not fair that he gets to eat and breathe. And my mom’s just gone.”

According to court records, Angie had been beaten and shot. When Forrester was arrested, police recovered a handgun. They also found his fingerprint on the plastic sheeting covering her body.

Forrester awaits his official sentencing.

