Man shot son over money in home

By Caitlynn Shipe

Click here for updates on this story

HUNTERTOWN, Indiana (WFFT) — Court documents show a man allegedly shot and killed his son over money.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 4000 block of Halsley Court on Wednesday for reports of a naked man pointing a gun at people.

Deputies say 43-year-old Taurean L. Hayden was taken into custody after an officer deployed his taser.

According to deputies, during the arrest Hayden stated that he “didn’t mean to deal drugs” and asked about his son.

Reports state officers asked if Hayden’s son needed help and the man replied, “I shot him in the head.”

Deputies say officers went to the man’s residence and found 23-year-old Taurean M. Hayden dead at the scene.

According to deputies, surveillance video shows the father and son exiting the residence and then entering again.

Deputies say the video captures the elder Hayden coming out of the house later with a handgun.

Reports state the father admitted during an interview that he had used approximately 200mg of fentanyl the morning prior.

Deputies say the elder Hayden also confirmed he shot his son in the head because “his son owed him money.”

Hayden is being held at the Allen County Jail without bond and is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.