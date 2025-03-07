Remains of missing 72-year-old woman found, Titusville police say



By Allison Petro

TITUSVILLE, Florida (WESH) — The remains of a missing 72-year-old woman were located in Brevard County, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The missing woman, 72-year-old Jesse Kirk, was reported missing by her friend on Tuesday after she failed to show up for their morning walk around 9 a.m.

Police said Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV was seen moving around the city on surveillance cameras from 9 p.m. on Monday to 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation turned suspicious after Kirk’s niece arrived at the scene and recognized a red vehicle.

The red vehicle belonged to David Barber, 35, who was identified as the estranged boyfriend of one of Kirk’s relatives.

It was later discovered that Kirk’s vehicle was found burned in a location near State Road 50 and State Road 520.

Detectives said they spotted Barber not too far from the victim’s burning car, walking around and acting suspiciously. He appeared to have significant recent burns on him.

Police proceeded to arrest him for loitering and prowling.

Police said they responded to reports of human remains, which were later identified as belonging to Kirk.

So far, police said Barber is the only person of interest in the case.

