Woman indicted for manslaughter in cruel death of adoptive daughter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A 39-year-old Laie woman remains in police custody in connection to the death of her 11-year-old adoptive daughter.

An Oahu Grand Jury indicted Sina Pili on Friday for manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the HPD Criminal Investigation Division said at a press conference, “Some of the bruising was so deep that it penetrated the skin and during the autopsy it could be seen reaching the diaphragm.”

Pili was arrested for the death of her adopted daughter Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You, described as a horrific beating the day she died in December 2023.

“On the day that Azaeliyah died, after Sina made her run to and from the chapel, Sina slapped and punched Azaeliyah multiple times over a period of approximately 30 minutes,” Thoemmes said.

Her autopsy revealed:

“Multiple abrasions to the face, head, neck, chest, back, arms, hands and legs. Wounds to the nose consistent with being bitten. A linear abrasion to the outside of the neck and internal injuries to the inside of the neck, likely from strangulation.”

Authorities said Pili-Ah You also had two rib fractures and hemorrhage under the scalp at the top of her head. On top of that, she tested positive for COVID, influenza and pneumonia.

Pili is listed as a behavioral health specialist on the website of Kahuku High and Intermediate School, where she was arrested.

A spokeswoman for Brigham Young University-Hawaii told Island News that Pili taught one class as adjunct instructor in education and social work, but was fired as soon as the school found out about her arrest.

She’s also the adoptive mother of four other children, 12 years and under, now in protective custody.

