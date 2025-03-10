I.C. Norcom track athlete accused of injuring opponent during state title race

By Erika Craven

PORTSMOUTH, Virginia (WTKR) — Many people have questions after an I.C. Norcom athlete was involved in an in-race incident during the VHSL Indoor Track State Championships last week.

A video of the incident shows a Brookville High School runner attempting to pass a runner from Norcom during the second leg of the 4×200 meter relay finals when the Greyhound runner hits her in the head with a baton. The blow knocked the Brookville athlete to the ground and out of the race. Judges quickly disqualified the Norcom team.

“When we came around the curve, she kept bumping me in my arm and then finally when we got off the curve, I slowly started passing her — that’s when she just hit me with the baton and I fell off the track,” the Brookville athlete, Kaelen Tucker, told a local news outlet in Lynchburg.

She said she’s being checked out by doctors for a concussion and possible skull fracture. And she said she’s received no apology or explanation.

WTKR News 3 reached out to VHSL, who’s investigating the incident. A VHSL spokesperson said they can’t comment on disciplinary actions, but said “actions taken by the meet director were appropriate and correct.” They added that they take safety issues involving athletes very seriously.

We also reached out to Norcom’s athletic director for comment and are waiting to hear back.

