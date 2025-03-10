Philadelphia couple says love and respect carried them to 75th wedding anniversary

By Raymond Strickland

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Love really has no limits, and a longtime Philadelphia couple is proving it can last a lifetime.

Matthew Dubeck, 94, and Philomena Dubeck, 96, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The love between the two is still as strong as it was decades ago. They remember seeing each other for the first time like it was yesterday.

“She looked pretty hot,” Matthew Dubeck said.

“Oh, he was handsome,” Philomena Dubeck said.

You can call it love at first sight — from the moment they laid eyes on each other, they knew it was meant to be.

In 1950, a 19-year-old Matthew Dubeck popped the question to a 21-year-old Philomena Dubeck.

If you ask him, it’s the best decision he ever made.

“She’s been great all these years,” he said.

In the years since, the two built an incredible family that includes nine children, 26 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

All of them came together to celebrate on Sunday with cake and the cake topper from their wedding.

Matthew Dubeck Jr. said it’s been amazing to see his parents’ love for each over the years.

“Twenty-five years is unbelievable, 50 is unimaginable, 75 is just unheard of. Unbelievable to be a part of it,” he said.

The Dubecks said their secret to happiness is simple.

“We always had respect for each other. Never used any foul language at the house, never call each other names other than honey,” Matthew Dubeck said.

