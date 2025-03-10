Teen driver uninjured after vehicle overturns in French Broad River

By Zola Sigmon

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A single-vehicle crash resulted in a driver overturned in the French Broad River on March 8.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP), an 18-year-old driver veered off the road at approximately 10:28 p.m.

Officials said the driver from Arden, N.C., overcorrected and went off Brevard Road, overturning their vehicle into the river.

The driver was reported to be the only person in the vehicle and was uninjured.

Officials said the NCHP and fire officials responded to the scene and charged the driver with failure to maintain a lane.

