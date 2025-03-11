Boscawen boy pinned by fallen tree has ‘positive’ day after pelvic surgery

By Marissa Barrett, Josh Lacaillade

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The mother of the 12-year-old boy who was hospitalized after getting trapped under a tree said her son had a “positive day” after surgery.

On Friday, 12-year-old Kyle Murray was walking home from his school bus stop in Boscawen, New Hampshire, when a spruce tree fell from the high winds directly on top of him.

Certified arborist Hywel Griffiths said it’s impossible to know when a tree is coming down, but there are warning signs.

“You’re looking for any kind of when you look at the very top, the crown of the tree, the very, very top of it, you’re going to be looking for any kind of dead branches that kind of sticking up through the leaves, large amounts of dead wood,” Griffiths said.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at Woodland Commons Apartments on North Main Street.

Firefighters used a chainsaw and a hydraulic spreader to free Kyle. He was taken to Concord Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital. Kyle’s mom, Danielle Murray, has been sharing updates and a photo of him in his hospital bed with News 9.

As of the latest update, Danielle Murray said Kyle underwent pelvic surgery Monday morning, during which plates and screws were put in his pelvis. He also has a cast on his ankle.

Kyle remains sedated and on a breathing tube. Doctors have not yet determined if more surgeries are needed or how long he will be in critical care.

An online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been created for those who wish to support Kyle and his family during this difficult time.

