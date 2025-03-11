Dogs attack officers during drug search inside store

By Matt Schooley

WEBSTER, Masschusetts (WBZ) — Newly released body camera footage shows an intense drug search inside a Webster, Massachusetts store as several police officers were attacked by dogs.

The search happened on March 5 inside Mr. Exotix’s snack shop as part of a months-long investigation into the alleged sale of drugs inside the Main Street business. Police released video of the search on Monday.

Webster Police Department body camera video

Body camera video shows two pit bulls named Chocolate Chip and Salami Mami bark and lunge at the officers almost immediately. Police did not know the animals were in the store as they arrived.

Webster police said they were met with “heavy resistance” from two men who were inside the store in addition to the attacking dogs.

One of the dogs was stopped using an electronic stun gun and the second was pepper sprayed.

Officer hurt during dog attack

Three officers were taken to UMass Webster Hospital to be treated for injuries. They have all since been released from the hospital.

It was later determined that the dogs were not up to date on their rabies vaccinations, but are otherwise in good health. They are subject to a 10-day quarantine due to biting, and were taken to a shelter.

When officers were able to search the store, they found drugs, a gun, ammunition, a stun gun, and other items.

Jeffrey Salley, 35, and Gabriel Blandino, 30, both of New York, were arrested on a host of drug and gun charges.

“It is never easy to see my officers get injured in performing their duties. What angers me more about this is the fact that this was a commercial establishment that was openly distributing narcotics,” Webster Police Chief Mike Shaw said in a statement.

