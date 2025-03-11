Man shot in the foot after bullet goes through wall of home, police say

By WGBA Staff

APPLETON, Wisconsin (WGBA) — A man was shot in the foot after a bullet went through the wall of his Appleton home Monday night.

Police said in a news release officers were called at about 10 p.m. to the 1000 block of W. Fifth St. for reports of gunshots.

In addition to the man who had been shot, officers also located shell casings in the street.

The man was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police say they will provide updates when possible.

Appleton Police asks anyone that has information regarding this incident to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 — If you would like to place an anonymous tip, please email APDtips@appletonwi.gov.

