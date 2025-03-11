South Carolina man arrested after video showed him slamming dog on floor, choking it, report says

By Stephanie Moore

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Spartanburg County man has been charged with ill treatment of animals after his wife showed deputies video of him abusing their dog, according to a police report.

The report said that deputies were called to a home on Highway 101 on Sunday for a domestic dispute.

While the deputy was at the home a woman said that her husband, Larry Davis, continually abused their dog.

The report said the woman showed deputies video of Davis aggressively slamming the dog on the living room floor and choking the dog with its collar.

Video also showed Davis grabbing the dog’s ear and pinning its ear back, according to the report.

Davis was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday morning.

