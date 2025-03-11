‘The right thing to do’: Radio show founder delivers musical instruments to Helene victims



By Kimberly King

SWANNANOA, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 500 people came to Warren Wilson College on Sunday, March 9, to receive gifts of music in the form of donated instruments.

“To have this offering for our people here who have lost so much is wonderful, and it brings so much joy,” said Sarah Fields, who came from Asheville hoping to get an instrument for her young son.

The event was the brainchild of Michael Johnathan, a musician and longtime producer of the nationally syndicated old-time radio hour show “WoodSongs” which features grassroots Americana and Folk music.

Johnathan’s based in Kentucky, but he said Helene’s victims have been on his mind for months.

“We reached out to our audience,” said Johnathon. “We collected 1,600 good instruments, guitars, banjos, fiddles. They’re all gone!”

Johnathon was thrilled to see the turnout of families receiving instruments for themselves and their children to learn.

“I thought it was great,” said Josh Lander, who received a donated guitar.

Lander lives in Black Mountain and suffered losses during Helene.

“I lost a drum set and a PA system. Some of these people can’t replace what they lost,” he said.

“It’s just so amazing because I know how much the music means to this area,” said Wyatt Ellis, a 15-year-old mandolin prodigy who played the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night for the first time. Ellis gladly picked up a guitar and played during Sunday’s event, singing along and celebrating with others in Swannanoa.

Ellis said he knows Michael Johnathan well as he’s served as a musical mentor for him. Johnathan said he reached out to him to help find donated instruments in Tennessee, where he lives. Ellis did just that, and with his mom, the two drove in from Nashville with another 100+ instruments to give away.

The event for Michael Johnathan was a huge success.

“This area that was affected by Helene, there are the musicians here that create the soundtrack of America’s front porch,” Johnathan said. “It’s simply the right thing to do.”

