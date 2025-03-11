Three killed in UMMC helicopter crash

By Crystal Tisme, Richard Bourne and Kyndall Jones

MADISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are investigating a deadly helicopter crash.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said three people were killed in the crash.

It was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday near Highway 43 and the Natchez Trace Parkway. The crash was in a heavily wooded area south of the Trace and north of Pipeline Road.

Tucker said they were able to use drone video to locate the helicopter.

“We know that they were in contact with their communications, that they had lost power and looked like they were going to crash, and no communication from that point,” Tucker said.

The sheriff’s office said a medical helicopter went down in the woods. Officials with the University of Mississippi Medical Center released a statement in response to the crash.

“The crash of an AirCare helicopter in northern Madison County Monday claimed the lives of two University of Mississippi Medical Center care team members and a Med-Trans pilot,” the statement said.

The hospital identified those killed as Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia, Jakob Kindt, 37, of Tupelo, and Med-Trans pilot Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville.

AirCare 3 was based in Columbus and had flown to the Medical Center to transport a patient.

It was returning to Columbus when the accident occurred. No patient was on board the helicopter.

An “AirCare” is a medical helicopter that responds to emergencies across the state. This is the first crash in their 29 years of AirCare service.

“We have an outstanding safety record, but in light of the events today, it doesn’t feel like a real bragging point,” said UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Louann Woodward. “That kind of goes out the window when something horrible like this happens.

Local lawmakers responded after the crash. Gov. Tate Reeves made a post on Facebook:

“First Lady of Mississippi Elee Reeves and I are praying for the victims of today’s helicopter crash in Madison County. Please keep the victims’ families and coworkers in your prayers. It’s a tragic reminder of the risks Mississippi’s first responders take every day to keep us safe. Our state will never forget the sacrifice of these heroes.”

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann also posted on Facebook:

“Please join Lynn and me in praying for the families of the dedicated individuals who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash in Madison County this afternoon. Words cannot express the weight of this loss or the profound gratitude we have for their service in caring for Mississippi’s patients.”

Multiple first responder agencies were seen arriving at the heavily wooded area, including Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Madison County Emergency Operations, Gluckstadt Fire Department and Pearl Fire Department among other firefighting agencies as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The NTSB is launching a go-team to investigate the crash, with the team expected to arrive Tuesday.

