Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Bus driver spots fire while on route and warns residents

<i>KRDO via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Transit operator Paul Trujillo spotted a fire burning between two homes while making his morning rounds and jumped into action. He and a passenger ran to the nearby homes and alerted the people inside.
Arif, Merieme
KRDO via CNN Newsource
Transit operator Paul Trujillo spotted a fire burning between two homes while making his morning rounds and jumped into action. He and a passenger ran to the nearby homes and alerted the people inside.
By
Published 6:34 AM

By KRDO News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PUEBLO, Colorado (KRDO) — A Pueblo bus driver recently went above and beyond while driving his route.

Transit operator Paul Trujillo spotted a fire burning between two homes while making his morning rounds and jumped into action. He and a passenger ran to the nearby homes and alerted the people inside.

“I knocked on one house and one of the other passengers actually knocked on another house. And we were pounding. It seemed like forever. Both families were, they were asleep. They came out in the robes. They had no idea what was going on,” Trujillo said.

One of the homeowners, Evelyn English said, “If Paul hadn’t done that, it probably would have gone into the home itself. It could have been so much worse.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content