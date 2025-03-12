Dogs attack officers during Webster drug bust

By Victoria Price

WEBSTER, Massachusetts (WHDH) — Police body camera footage captured the moments when two officers were attacked by dogs in a Webster drug bust.

Police say the dogs took them by surprise when they served a search warrant at a snack shop on Main Street last Wednesday.

The officers resorted to pepper spray and a stun gun to subdue the aggressive dogs.

As the police restrained two men to the ground, one suspect begs the officers not to shoot the dogs.

“It just really angered me to see that,” said Webster police chief Michael Shaw.

Shaw says one of his officers was bit below the belt, the other, in the hand. Both received stitches.

Two others were hurt from broken glass.

Because police later learned the dogs did not have up-to-date vaccinations, two of those officers are off the job until they finish a series of rabies shots.

“In my opinion, they were well within their rights to shoot those dogs for the way they were acting,” said Shaw, “and they didn’t.”

Police arrested to men from New York that day, accused of selling drugs out of the snack shop. They also recovered a gun.

Chief Shaw says he’s not only proud of his officers for getting those guys off the streets, he also commends their composure under pressure, that spared those dogs their lives.

“Law enforcement all across the country deal with this stuff on a regular basis,” said Shaw. “And I don’t think people quite realize it.”

Authorities say the dogs are not at risk of being put down.

