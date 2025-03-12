‘This is the only justice that I’m gonna get’; Bonded by pain, Women fight for Voyeurism Victims Act

By Patsy Montesinos

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Several women who say they were secretly recorded during intimate moments by a Nashville man were unable to prosecute him. Now, they’re turning that grief and anger into action.

When asked how Emily Benavides met Erika Thomas, she replied, “You want to share that story?”

“Where do you want to start?” responded Emily.

Emily and Erika seem like they’ve been best friends forever, but what bonds them is shocking and involves ten other women who dated the same man.

“Never in the world would you ever imagine that you’re sitting at a table with eight other ex-girlfriends of the same man,” explained Emily.

Last November, Matthew Vollmer was arrested after his girlfriend discovered around 25,000 sexually explicit files. Vollmer was charged with eight counts of unlawful photography. He allegedly used a hidden camera to record at least twelve of his partners.

Vollmer pleaded not guilty to filming four victims. The case is set for trial on March 20.

The women found each other through the power of social media.

“I think when you’re told you’re a victim but you can’t press charges against someone who violated you in this way, your immediate question is, why?” says Erika.

Eight of them were unable to pursue criminal charges due to the state’s statute of limitations, which allows victims just 12 months after the incident to file charges.

“This doesn’t say anything about us. It says everything about him and the other predators that are out there,” added Emily.

Instead of giving up, they’re transforming their pain into policy.

“You don’t get to get away with violating people and exploiting people and getting a slap on the wrist anymore,” explained Erika.

A new state bill, approved by Tennessee lawmakers, will give victims one year after they discover a crime was committed to file charges. It will also allow them to petition for an order of protection.

“They came to me expressing a concern and bravely proposed a solution. Then they came down here and fought for it,” said Rep. Bob Freeman, who sponsored the bill alongside Sen. Jeff Yarbro.

Though the legislation won’t apply to their case, they take comfort in knowing it can help other victims in similar situations.

“This is the only justice that I’m gonna get,” one woman said.

“I wanted to make sure that future women didn’t have to go through what we went through, which was feeling powerless in a situation where your power was already taken from you,” added Erika.

The bond they formed in adversity fuels their commitment to continue fighting for change.

“This friendship that we have, born from such horrible circumstances, is something beautiful, and we’re never going to be able to let each other go,” explained Emily.

The bill now heads to the governor’s desk, and, if he signs it, will take effect on July 1, 2025.

A separate billthat increases unlawful photography crimes in sexual situations from misdemeanors to Class D felonies has also been filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.