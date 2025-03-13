Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

4-year-old girl survives fall from 10th floor of Chicago apartment building on South Side

By
Published 12:45 PM

By Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 4-year-old girl survived a fall from the 10th floor of an apartment building on Tuesday in the Kenwood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the girl fell from a building in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said the child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition with a head injury. No further information about her condition was immediately available.

Chicago police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. It was not known whether any charges may be pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content