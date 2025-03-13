Gov. Landry defends nitrogen execution as a crime deterrent, but a judge blocks the state’s first use of this method

By Shawanda Jones

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — Louisiana’s first-ever use of nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method remains on hold, but Gov. Jeff Landry says the decision to pursue it is about more than punishment—it’s about sending a message.

Speaking after a luncheon in St. Tammany Parish, Landry said the method, which has never been used before in Louisiana, serves as a deterrent to violent crime.

“How about we send a signal to people out there that if you think you’re going to commit great, heinous acts of violence, you can do it in some other state. But if you do it here in Louisiana, we’re going to take your life,” Landry said. “It’s a very loud signal that says, ‘Listen, we’re not playing around.’”

The Louisiana Legislature approved nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method last year, but for now, a judge has temporarily blocked the state from moving forward with its first use of the procedure.

