Jail officer accused of paying teen boys for explicit videos

By Nick Bohr

WHITEWATER, Wisconsin (WISN) — A correctional officer is accused of paying children for explicit photos and videos online.

Following a cyber tip, Whitewater police and Wisconsin Department of Justice agents arrested Samuel Pieper, 40, on March 6 after linking him to online child enticement, exploitation and trafficking of children.

In court Tuesday, Pieper wept as a judge spelled out the charges he is facing. They include two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of trafficking of a child.

Prosecutors say the Walworth County correctional officer developed online relationships with a 14-year-old boy in Washington and a 17-year-old boy in Arkansas.

According to the criminal complaint, Pieper paid them to take off their clothes live on camera, admitting to investigators that “approximately once every other week he would provide money to people in exchange for them to do things and provide videos or images.”

Pieper resigned his position as a correctional officer at the Walworth County Jail the same day he was questioned by state agents from the Department of Justice. He was charged the next day.

According to the complaint, police in each state interviewed the boys, who provided evidence of their contact with Pieper.

Because he worked in the Walworth County Jail, Pieper is being held in neighboring Jefferson County on $250,000 bail.

Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber issues a statement to WISN 12 News reading in part, “This incident does not reflect the hard work our employees perform every day to protect and serve our community. This is an isolated incident involving off-duty conduct and our agency wants to ensure the public we are disgusted with this type of behavior and do not tolerate it.”

Pieper remains in custody and is scheduled to be back in court on March 24.

