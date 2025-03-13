Maui police chief denies involvement in ‘Diddy’ rape lawsuit

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — Maui Police Chief John Pelletier is pushing back against Mayor Richard Bissen’s call to place him on administrative leave after he was named a co-conspirator in a rape case against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The nearly 90-page lawsuit accuses Combs of sexual assault and battery and claimed Pelletier helped try to cover up the alleged crimes.

On Tuesday, Pelletier denied any involvement with Combs and the other defendants, including comedian Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., insisting the allegations against him are “completely false.”

Maui’s top cop expressed his “deep disappointment” in Bissen’s request to place him on leave, calling the ask “premature and unjust.”

Camron Hurt of Common Cause Hawai’i, which advocates for government accountability, said, “When you read it (the lawsuit), it’s horrifying. It is so sobering and dark doesn’t even cover it. It’s sheer evil.”

Court Documents allege Combs and others raped plaintiff Ashley Parham at a California home in 2018 and claim Pelletier posed as a Contra Costa sheriff to keep it all under wraps.

Additionally, Parham said she reported the rape to Pelletier, who allegedly did not offer to take her home or seek emergency services.

Parham then claimed Pelletier handed an envelope to a neighbor that she believed contained cash before he left.

“There’s still a due process that does need to happen. There are still more facts that we need,” Hurt added.

At the time, Pelletier was a police captain in Las Vegas.

Two other plaintiffs, an unnamed mother and her son, claim Pelletier kidnapped them at gunpoint.

They reportedly demanded warrants, to which Pelletier allegedly threatened to shoot them if they didn’t obey.

The lawsuit said the two were taken in a black SUV to what they believed to be Pelletier’s Las Vegas home and then eventually driven to the Beacon Grand Hotel in San Francisco, where they were allegedly beaten and drugged by other defendants.

Pelletier allegedly told others involved he would stay at another nearby hotel so the crimes wouldn’t be linked to him.

The pair were then taken to the same home as Parham and said they witnessed her assault.

The male plaintiff said Combs and other defendants tried to force him to also rape Parham and belives they were trying to pin it all on him.

When all three called 911, Pelletier allegedly interfered, telling a local responding officer to turn off his body camera, and that he was on a stake out for a federal drug trafficking investigation and would report back to the local precinct.

The complaint added Pelletier told the other officer the plaintiffs were homeless and when they refuted those claims, they were threatened and told to shut up.

West Maui state Rep. Elle Cochran reacted to the accusations, saying she was in “disbelief, in shock, not knowing what this is about. I have basically, only good things, experience, memories and things to say about chief.”

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee echoed, “John Pelletier has been a great chief. We’re just going to have to wait and let the facts unfold in all fairness to him and not rush to judgement.”

Below is Pelletier’s full statement denying the allegations:

I want to address the recent request by Mayor Bissen to the Maui County Police Commission regarding my position as Chief of Police. Let me be clear: the allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork.

Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust. I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known.

However, I firmly believe no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims. I remain committed to the officers, staff and residents of this County and sincerely appreciate the support of those who know my character, my dedication to my family and my lifelong commitment to this profession.

Despite this challenge, my focus remains on serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves.

