Homeowner thought something was odd about his house. He discovered it was cut in half.

BOSTON (WBZ) — A house in Boston is on its way to becoming an historic landmark after the current owner discovered something unusual about the home’s history.

“It just looked odd,” said Adam Shutes.

Shutes felt that way when he first saw the house at 318 Metropolitan Boulevard in Roslindale back in 2016. He and his wife were home shopping and noticed some irregularities.

“We didn’t understand when we bought the house, we didn’t understand why this wall here was so abrupt,” he said from just inside the entry. The vestibule opens to the middle and left but is walled off to the right.

A scientist by trade and curious by nature, Shutes set about researching the property and previous owners. When checking some old permits, he discovered the unimaginable.

“Then it sort of clicked because that house just down the road, two houses down, which looked very similar,” said Shutes.

It turns out, the original structure was literally cut in two back in 1941. When looking at it from the street, one side of the house is an ornate Victorian with a wraparound porch. The other side is a flat exterior wall, the right side of that entry vestibule.

“The back half was the kitchen, the storage area for the butlers, servants’ quarters in here. And there’s actually another staircase, a little staircase, a service staircase which is in the other house,” explained Shutes.

The “other house” is the back half which was moved two doors down to Maynard Street. Armed with all of this fascinating history Shutes knew he had to act.

“This was the spur. ‘Maybe we should just do something about this and try and maintain it for future generations,'” said Shutes.

Shutes applied for historic landmark status and the Boston Landmarks Commission voted unanimously to advance the application. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the city council still have to approve the application before it’s officially designated as a landmark. If so, 318 Metropolitan Boulevard will be Roslindale’s first building to achieve the status.

The house was first featured in the digital series Walking Boston. It was viewed thousands of times and shared back to Shutes, who saw it and invited WBZ-TV inside.

