Man in home hit by bullet when gunfire erupts on street

By John MacLauchlan

Click here for updates on this story

FLORIDA CITY (WFOR) — A 90-year-old Florida City man inside his home was caught in the crossfire overnight when gunfire erupted on the street outside.

According to police, just after midnight, several people started shooting at each other on SW 6 Court near SW 10 Street. The gunfire struck several parked vehicles and homes. One of the rounds entered the man’s home and struck him.

“The victim who sustained the gunshot wound, was inside his house at the time of the incident and appears to have been caught in the gunfire and not part of the shootout,” police said in a statement.

Neighbors said it looked like the bullet pierced a metal hurricane shutter before hitting him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the injured man to Jackson South Trauma where he was listed as stable.

Police said at this time they do not have any information on the people who fired the shots.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.