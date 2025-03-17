Nash County man faces charges after shooting teenager, bail set to $500k

By WTVD Staff

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) — Authorities arrested a man for allegedly shooting a teenager in Spring Hope after making a 911 report about theft from his vehicle.

Zachary Bryant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

A judge Monday morning set his bail to $500,000. He could face as much as 41 years in prison assuming the teen shot survives — if not, he will face more charges.

The incident happened Friday night, shortly after 10 p.m., on Savage Road. Nash County deputies responded to a call about a possible larceny from a motor vehicle.

The 911 caller, identified as Bryant, said he saw two people running away from his truck and saw them get into a red vehicle. The car then traveled south on NC 581.

Inside his truck, Bryant said he saw his toolbox was open and tools missing. That’s when he called 911.

According to investigators, he went back inside his home and grabbed a handgun. He then went near the intersection of NC 581 and Savage Road and saw a red vehicle turn in.

Bryant shot at the car, striking the 15-year-old driver in the head. There were also three other teenagers — 14, 15, and 16 years old — in the car at the time.

The teen is in critical condition at WakeMed Hospital, Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

During a news conference on Sunday, NCSO said Bryan’s use of force was not justified.

Bryant did not have an attorney with him during his court appearance Monday morning. He asked for a bond, so he could get back to work and provide for his two dependents at home, a 2-year-old and 23-year-old.

His next court date is April 10.

